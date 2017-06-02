28% GST will ruin regional cinema: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Friday welcomed the One India, One Tax GST regime but said the 28 per cent tax will ruin regional cinema.

"We wholeheartedly welcome GST and One India, One Tax. But the current rate needs to be revised, otherwise it will run regional cinema," Kamal told the media here on Friday.

He urged the Finance Minister to reduce the Goods and Services Tax rate for the cinema industry.

"As an industry, we request that the GST rate be brought down to 12-15 per cent. At the present rate, I can't afford the tax and I'll be forced to quit. We should remember this is not East India Company," he said.

Kamal went on to add that Hollywood, Bollywood and regional cinema can't be put on the same slab.

"Film tickets across industries can't be fixed like essential services," he said.

