6 times Serena Williams was the feminist we all need in life

Today is the birthday of Serena Jameka Williams, the unchallenged queen of the court.

Williams is now mother to three-weeks-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, with finance, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

On the bada** woman's birthday today, here's a throwback to all those times that the world number one women's tennis champ clapped back so hard that she sent all prejudices looking for cover:

1. Her reply when asked if she is one of the greatest female athletes of all time

Serena's answer, when asked how she felt being one of the greatest female athletes of all time, is bound to go down in history.

The tennis player said, "I prefer the word 'one' of the greatest athletes of all time." Social media, especially Twitter, went crazy over her response, and lauded her as the ultimate inspiration.

2. When she OPENLY claimed to be a feminist

'Feminist' is a word everyone's come to be wary of. While people may support causes that help elevating women's status in the society, they seldom wish to be associated with the feminist tag. During an interview when the 35-year-old heavily pregnant, she said that if sticking up for women and women's rights made her a feminist, then she is proud to be one.

3. When she used her celebrity status to talk about gender pay-gap

The crusader for women's issues and rights, Williams penned down a moving write-up discussing the challenges women of colour face in the matters of equal pay. She also used her Instagram account to touch upon the same issue.

4. When she wrote this powerful poem about the strength of a woman

Williams penned down an empowering piece around the time she was asked about being the greatest female athlete of all time. What provoked her to write this was how no one ever asked the male athletes any of these questions. She wrote:

"She turns her disappointment into triumph,

Her grief into joy. Her rejections into approvals.

If no one believes in her it does not matter. She believes in herself.

Nothing stops her. No one can touch her.

She is woman."

5. When she shutdown body-shamers and racists like a boss

In her Sportsperson of the Year Acceptance speech in 2015, the tennis champion focused on the fact that she was the first woman in 32 years and the first black woman ever to win this honour.

