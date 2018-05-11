7UP Madras Gig to showcase sounds from south India

Chennai, May 11 (IANS) The first season of 7UP Madras Gig will showcase musicians and sounds from south India. It will have artistes explore and experiment with new themes and genres.

Sony Music in collaboration with Knack Studios aims to provide listeners with fresh new Tamil Pop music created by artistes such as Oorka and Sajith Satya.

"7UP Madras Gig will change the way south listens to music. I am getting an opportunity to create themes to showcase musical and lyrical expression which is purely non-film. I am all set to get on the floor, I am sure my listeners will be surprised," celebrated composer D. Imman said in a statement.

The first look of the digital property will launch on May 14 while the weekly episode will release on May 22.

Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East - Sony Music, has conceptualised the concept. He said: "The idea here is to give listeners a fresh sound created by the finest talent from the south. We are keen to start a pop culture in south where we connect artistes and fans directly and without the aid of a movie. We feel this will give rise to a new genre also encouraging other artistes to come forth for the next season."

Each season will consist of six audio tracks, six live performance videos and many more music content episodes.

--IANS

nn/bg