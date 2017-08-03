Aamir Khan follows heart to produce films

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan says when he backs a film as a producer, he and his team trust their heart.

Aamir Khan Productions is one of India's most successful production houses, with hit films like "Lagaan" and "Taare Zameen Par" under its belt.

"We just go with our heart. As a production house, the story that we like, the subject that we like, we feel that this should be created. We generally don't look into the commercial perspective," Aamir said in a statement.

"As an actor too, I've embarked on my creative journey... whatever I believe in. As a production house, we have made eight films in 17 years, one film in two years almost. So we want to make films that we believe in, where our heart is," he added.

Aamir Khan Productions is now set to present "Secret Superstar".

The "Dangal" duo Zaira Wasim and Aamir will come back together to embark on a musical journey of a girl that thrives on passion, dedication and talent.

Produced by Aamir, Kiran Rao, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, "Secret Superstar" is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

The film is slated to release this Diwali.

