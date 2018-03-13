Aamir Khan to make Instagram debut on birthday

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan, who will turn 53 on Wednesday, will expand his digital imprints on his birthday by making his debut on Instagram.

Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via Instagram for his fans not only in India, but abroad too in markets like China, Turkey, Taiwan and Russia, read a statement.

He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users.

Through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep fans abreast about his life and projects.

This year, Aamir will be having a working birthday as shooting for his mega project "Thugs of Hindostan" is underway in Jodhpur.

--IANS

rb/dg