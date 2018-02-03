Aamir proud as Panchgani named as one of India's cleanest towns

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan says he is proud that Panchgani, where he got married to Kiran Rao, has been named as one of the country's cleanest towns.

An elated Aamir on Friday night took to Twitter and said that the town has bagged three district honours.

"I am very proud that my town Panchgani has been selected as one of the cleanest towns in India, winning three district honours: Open defecation free city, Swachh city and Best Municipal Council in the state. My gratitude to the local leadership, administration, and my fellow citizens for these achievements. Congratulations," the "Dangal" actor wrote.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 in Panchgani. The couple have a son named Azad Rao Khan.

