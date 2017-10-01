Aamir takes break from 'Thugs of Hindostan' for 'Secret Superstar'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Aamir Khan has taken a break from filming period drama "Thugs of Hindostan" to focus his energy and attention to promote "Secret Superstar".

"'Thugs of Hindostan' takes a back seat now as I dive 100 per cent into 'Secret Superstar' from today," Aamir posted on Facebook on Sunday.

He will return to 'Thugs of Hindostan" sets after Diwali, which falls on October 19 this year.

The actor is now busy spearheading promotions of his home production "Secret Superstar", his next film with "Dangal" girl Zaira Wasim.

He has planned an elaborate promotional campaign for the Advait Chandan directorial which is a small town story that highlights the dreams, aspirations and struggles of a teenage girl named Insia.

The film team has taken to introducing fresh young talents to the audience in a series of launches. After launching Chandan as a first-time director, the "Secret Superstar" team introduced the singing voice of the film, Meghna Mishra.

In addition to the fresh singing sensation, Aamir and Chandan also travelled to Baroda during the festival of Navratri to introduce child actor Tirth Sharma.

Now, Aamir and the film's team will different places in and outside India to promote the film, which also features the actor in a never-seen-before quirky avatar as a music composer Shakti Kumarr.

