Abish Mathew, Bhuvan Bam join YouTube FanFest line-up

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Comedians Bhuvan Bam, Aksh Baghla, Lalit Shokeen, Abish Mathew and Atul Khatri will be spreading laughter through their acts as part of the forthcoming YouTube Fanfest 2018.

There will be international talent as well. Global YouTube stars like Collins Key, Gabbie Hanna and Matt Steffanina have joined the line-up.

YouTube Fanfest brings together established and emerging YouTube stars and their fans from across India and around the world.

Kicking off from Hyderabad on March 3, YouTube Fanfest will tour four more cities across India -- Chennai (March 4), Bengaluru (March 10), Delhi (March 17) and Mumbai (March 23).

The fest will be held here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and will feature performances by Bhuvan, Aksh, Sejal Kumar, Carry Minati, Lalit, Hasley India and Sadak Chha, read a statement.

Produced by Branded Ltd, the fifth edition will have a diverse mix of artistes, including Ashish Chanchlani and Melvin Louis in Mumbai.

"I'm expecting pure entertainment for everyone present at the venue and encourage the budding YouTubers in the crowd to work harder and make it to the stage in the upcoming years. I'm super excited to meet all the admirers and share positive vibes and hugs," said Bhuvan of BB Ki Vines.

YouTube FanFest in Bengaluru will feature performances by Abish, Melvin, Atul, Niharika NM, Jord Indian and Kirik Keerthi among others.

The line-up for Chennai includes stars like Smile Settai, Black Sheep, Eruma Saani and Evam Stand-up Tamasha.

Satya Raghavan, Entertainment Head, YouTube in India, said: "We are seeing more creators coming from smaller cities and finding a nationwide and global audience on YouTube. Now in its fifth year, YouTube FanFest has truly become a showcase for talent that everyone aspires to be a part of and brings together the best of India and the world on the same platform."

"This is the first time YouTube FanFest is coming to multiple cities across India and that's because we want to celebrate the diversity and passion of YouTube communities in the country."

--IANS

