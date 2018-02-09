Abraham, Thakore plan to reach wider audience

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Ace designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore say they plan to reach out to wider audiences with a differentiated product line with their 25-year-old brand A&T.

The brand has explored a quiet and modern design voice while simultaneously drawing on the rich traditional vocabulary of Indian design and craft. This year, they have joined hands with Veer Singh of Vana India foundation as a partner.

"Through strategic investment, we are looking at strengthening our retail footprints both in terms of physical stores as well as in the e-commerce. We plan to reach a much wider audience with a differentiated product line," Abraham told IANS.

On the expansion plan, Thakore added: "We would like to harness creative energy and passion of both the individuals and organisations to create a platform for both fashion product as well as other sustainable lifestyle offerings."

Abraham and Thakore's design philosophy pays homage to traditional Indian techniques and reinterprets them in a modern, minimalist vocabulary. This association promises more impact.

"Vana has a cultural agenda. Indian wisdom, classical traditions, attire, cuisine and philosophy is what we are all about. The A&T DNA is very strong and the stellar work done in the Indian textiles industry shaping its aesthetics needs to be taken to a wider audience," Veer Singh of Vana said.

