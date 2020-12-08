Actor Tannaz Irani says she has tested positive for COVID-19, currently isolating at home

Actor Tannaz Irani tested positive for COVID-19 and inform her followers via an Instagram post. She mentioned that she is currently in isolation, and also thanked her husband Bhakhtyar for being a constant support.

In her post, Tannaz also wrote she prays she has not infected anyone else with the virus

Here is her post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tannaz Irani (@tannazirani_)

Soon after, her celebrity friends and others took to the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

Bhakhtyar also shared pictures of Tannaz taking the swab test and urged all artist at shoots not to take the virus "lightly." He reminded fans that face masks should be worn in a manner where both nose and mouth are covered.

Here is his post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhakhtyar Irani (@bhakhtyar)

The actor told Times of India that she has been eating a nutritious diet and taking vitamin supplements while in isolation. Tannaz also spoke about the physical symptoms she had initially experienced which she had dismissed as signs of exertion. However, when her fever and body ache did not subside, she decided to take a COVID-19 test.

"I have taken utmost care while working. I don't eat or touch anything on the set while shooting. I don't eat in a group and am always away from people. So, I really don't know how I got infected. It could be from new people, who tend to come from another set. Besides, we don't wear a mask while shooting. I just want to say that wearing masks on the set is something that one should not forget at any cost except for the time when they are shooting," said the actor.

Currently, Tannaz is part of the Zee TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. She is also working on a special ZEE5 project with Bhakhtyar.

Also See: Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus, confirms Himachal Pradesh health secretary

Varun Dhawan tests positive for COVID-19, weeks after beginning Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot in Chandigarh

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 34

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.