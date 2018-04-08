Actress Shraddha Srinath feels like intern

Lucknow, April 8 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Srinath, who has worked in southern cinema, is making inroads into Bollywood with "Milan Talkies" but feels like an intern.

"Milan Talkies", directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will feature Shraddha with Ali Fazal. The team shot for parts of the film in Lucknow last month.

During an on-set interaction, Shraddha was asked about the difference in working for a southern film and in Bollywood.

The actress, who plays a college student in "Milan Talkies", said: "There's a difference. People are more disciplined here and are quite professional. Of course, it varies from production to production.

"I had not thought of Bollywood ever. So, I feel like an intern here right now and I am observing everything," added the actress, who has featured in popular titles like Kannada film "Urvi" and Tamil film "Vikram Vedha".

Shraddha speaks good Hindi and that is one reason why Dhulia felt she was an apt choice for the movie.

"I have been brought up in north India. My father was in the Army. I am a south Indian... a Kannadiga, but I talk in Hindi," she said.

With "Milan Talkies", she is glad to get a chance to do a love story, something she hasn't done yet.

"This would be my first pure love story. To make it believable, it has to come from a place of passion... You can show love in a song, make a boy and girl stand and make them say romantic dialogues, but there has to be something more," she said.

The film, which also features Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sikander Kher and Deep Raj Rana, is produced by P.S. Chhatwal of Filmy Keeda Productions and Prakash Bhatt of Purple Bull.

