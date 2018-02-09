Adaptation of 'Khwabon...' into book commendable: Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's TV show "Khwabon Ka Safar" has been adapted into a book with the same name. He finds the move "applause-worthy and commendable".

"'Khwabon Ka Safar' is a project that gave me an insight into our rich cinema history and I am certain that it will create the same awe among readers. Epic's (channel) adaptation of the series into a book is applause-worthy and commendable," Bhatt said in a statement.

"The book promises to be a true revelation of the journey of filmmaking and is a tribute to the pioneers of filmmaking in India," he added.

The 13-episode series gives an insight into the landmark film studios, iconic stars and cinematic masterpieces.

The book chronicles stories of Bollywood's top 13 studios - Prabhat Film Company (1929) and Filmayala (1958).

The book interlaces various interesting anecdotes from the famed erstwhile studios and their rich Bollywood legacies.

The show used to be aired on Epic Channel and was hosted by Bhatt.

The book is available on e-commerce platforms and at bookstores.

--IANS

