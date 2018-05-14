Get addicted to better yourself, Mahesh Bhatt tells Alia

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Mahesh Bhatt is proud his daughter Alia Bhatt is "flying higher and higher".

"Alia my girl you are flying higher and higher! Get addicted to bettering yourself. Love," Mahesh tweeted on Monday, following the slew of positive responses that the actress is getting for her role in "Raazi".

Alia, daughter of Mahesh and actress Soni Razdan, plays a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to protect her own country.

The film marks the first time that Alia has shared screen space with her mother.

Mahesh feels Alia has inherited her talent from her mother.

According to a source in the know, he told Shiladitya Bora, producer of "Yours Truly" -- which stars Mahesh and Soni -- that Alia has inherited her acting skills from her mother. He also said his wife has delivered a phenomenal performance in "Yours Truly".

-*-

Sachin Tendulkar goes gaga over Big B, Rishi

Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar has praised cine icons Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor for their movie "102 Not Out".

"102 Not Out" is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name.

In Umesh Shukla's "102 Not Out", Big B is seen as a centenarian father to his 75-year-old son -- essayed by Rishi -- who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive. The record is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man.

"Many congratulations to Saumya and Umesh for this wonderful movie and to great actors Amitji and Rishiji along with Jimit Trivedi. I thought it was a fantastic movie," Tendulkar said in a statement to IANS.

"I have grown up watching Amitji and Rishiji. Their acting skill is on some different level, but I will say that in this movie there was a unique engagement in the film with many relevant messages. All in all, I will say that the movie was very good. I enjoyed it along with my friends and family," he added.

Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla's Benchmark Pictures, the film opened on May 4.

-*-

Lucky to have brother like Shahid, says Sanah

Actress Sanah Kapoor, step-sister of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, says she feels blessed to have a caring and protective brother like him.

The actress, who made her film debut with "Shaandaar" in which she shared screen space with father Pankaj Kapur and brother Shahid, told IANS: "I feel really lucky to have a brother like Shahid. Since there is an age gap between us, he literally saw me growing up before his eyes. So he is very protective of me.

"At the same time, he is one of those family members whom I can call up anytime and share things that I cannot share with my parents otherwise. So, he is my friend too. He is one of the loving brothers one can have."

Sanah will next be seen in the multi-starrer family drama "Khajoor Pe Atke".

On her character in the film, Sanah said: "I am playing a young girl named Nayantara who has to come to Mumbai with her parents to meet one of the family members who is on the death bed. However, she is least interested in going to the hospital. She has her own plan to have fun in Mumbai city. It is a quirky character with a lot of fun element to it."

The film "Khajoor Pe Atke" is releasing on May 18.

--IANS

