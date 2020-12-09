Aditi Rai Hydari Has That Keep Calm OMG That’s Hot Pink Mood On!

The Hyderabad girl, Aditi Rao Hydari has us perpetually and firmly wrapped around her finger. Dripping elegance, ethereal charm in all of her appearances, Aditi has crafted a fine fashion arsenal. Known to infuse life into ethnic ensembles, a testimony to this fact being the numerous endorsements and showstopper moments for eminent designers, Aditi does contemporary styles with equal spunk. An accompanying flawless beauty game further charms. Giving us a taste of summer, Aditi chose to give those ethnic dramatic silhouettes a miss and unwind with a hot pink style. An H&M ensemble featuring printed pink top tucked into a pair of relaxed fit wide bottom pink pants was complimented with sleek hair and nude glam.

A certified style chameleon, we love how Aditi’s exceptional style play features a melange of styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear. Aditi went to make a strong and chic point for the much-loved hot pink with her #OOTD. Here's a closer look. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Wakeup-No Makeup Moment With This Raw Photoshoot for Wow Magazine Is Our Favourite!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Hot Pink Chic

A printed pink top was tucked into a pair of ankle-length pink trousers from H&M. Sleek hair, subtle makeup and strappy black heels completed her look. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar, the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum and was last seen in the Telugu film, V.