Aditi Rao Hydari inspired by Manisha Koirala's 'Bombay' act

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she wanted to be the character that actress Manisha Koirala played in the 1995 film "Bombay".

Manisha's film "Dil Se.." completed 19 years of its release on August 21. Aditi tweeted that she "loves" the movie.

"Love love love! 'Dil Se...', Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Epic... Mani Ratnam sir magic," Aditi had previously tweeted.

To that, Manisha replied: "Thank you Hun... you are gorgeous and talented too. God bless you."

Aditi re-tweeted Manisha's post, saying: "Aaa! It all started because I wanted to be you in 'Bombay'. You're the bestest... thank you for always inspiring."

Hand-to-hand combat a learning curve for Sidharth

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who his gearing up for the release of "A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky", says training in hand-to-hand combat for his latest film "A Gentleman", has been a big learning curve for him.

"Training in hand-to-hand combat has been a huge learning curve for me, for this film," Sidharth said in a statement.

The "Ek Villain" star says it is a stunt that can't be faked.

"You have to impeccably time your moves and swing with the right force and angle. That's what makes it so raw, yet so powerful and it perfectly resonates with the character of Rishi that I'm playing in the film," he added.

"A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky", a Fox Star Studios production, is set to release on Friday.

Indian audience embracing new kind of cinema: Alankrita Shrivastava

"Lipstick Under My Burkha" director Alankrita Shrivastava says that looking at the positive response for the film has strengthened her belief that the audience in India is ready to embrace change.

"The best thing was so many people across the country came and watched our film. Normally, indie films never get this kind of audience. It's a ray of hope for indie cinema and lady oriented films. I feel this country and its thought process is changing and now we are getting ready to embrace new kind of cinema" Shrivastava said here.

The movie was in trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had deemed it too "lady oriented" and over-laced with intimacy. But it eventually got a release certificate on the orders of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.

"The decision of CBFC was completely wrong. They were suppressing women voice, but the Tribunal reversed that decision. I feel we want women to get similar kind of freedom just like men to tell their stories but this incident showed that we have to fight for our equality and it is not going to get us in form of gift. Gender Equality and freedom... On both these aspects, it was important that our film won that battle."

She spoke at a special screening of the film in Whistling Woods International Film School earlier this week.

