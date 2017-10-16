AIFW finale line can be purchased instantly online

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The designer collections from Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring-Summer 2018 finale can be purchased instantly with just a click. It can go straight from the runway to your closet with Amazon Fashion's See Now Buy Now initiative.

The two-phased AIFW SS18 grand finale on Sunday here saw prêt and couture come together on the same ramp. It brought the creators and the consumers to interact directly and offered an ode to the celebration of design at the 30th edition of FDCI's India Fashion Week - all in one show.

Amazon Fashion collaborated with its finale designers to present prêt-à-porter collections at the grand finale that can be purchased online.

Designers Rina Dhaka, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Ashish N Soni, Krishna Mehta and Pankaj & Nidhi opened the show with Amazon Fashion exclusive 'See Now Buy Now' festive collections.

The collections included five capsule lines with six statement pieces each offering evening wear, handcrafted in crisp silhouettes by Pankaj & Nidhi, smart-formals in textured jacquards developed in knit fabrics by Ashish N Soni, and occasion-wear collaged together from block printed, tie dyed and embroidered fabric by Krishna Mehta, every-day wear in fluid silhouettes by Rina Dhaka and wardrobe essentials in symmetrical drapes by Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.

"This is an extremely special season for us as we make, for the first time ever, aspirational fashion from the runway of AIFW immediately accessible exclusively at The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in," Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head, Amazon Fashion, said in a statement.

Speaking on the AIFW SS18 grand finale, Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI, said: "We are thrilled to have presented the finale that organically merges business with fashion in a world where technology means consumers want instant shopping satisfaction."

The fashion week was rounded off with a grand festive display by celebrated couturier Suneet Varma marking his 30 years in the fashion industry with a line of 35 limited edition ensembles.

His 'Garden Of Eden' collection showcased a mix of traditional motifs with abstract artworks through the use of sheer fabrics, the drapes and the delicate placement of embellishments.

