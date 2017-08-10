AIFW SS'18 to be held from October 11

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Spring-Summer 2018 edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW SS18) will be held from October 11-15 at the NSIC Grounds here, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced on Thursday.

FDCI, the country's apex fashion body, organises AIFW in the capital bi-annually.

The upcoming season will mark the 30th edition of the fashion extravaganza.

FDCI President Sunil Sethi says AIFW SS'18 will "open the veil and reveal fresh ideas".

"We hope to introduce many interesting trends, a new way of thinking as well as a continued commitment to crafts," he added.

--IANS

ks/rb/bg