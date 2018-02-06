'Aiyaary' gets censor nod, to release on Feb 16

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The makers of "Aiyaary" on Tuesday received a green signal for release from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It will now hit the screens on February 16.

The movie was due to have a clash with "Pad Man" on Friday.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, after the CBFC reviewed the film, a screening of "Aiyaary" was held for the Ministry of Defence last week on the censor board's instruction.

The screening resulted in prescribed modifications to the film, following which "Aiyaary" received a U/A cerificate from CBFC on Tuesday.

Director Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter to share a photograph of the censor certificate.

"Finally... this just arrived. All cleared for 'Aiyaary'... Thank you CBFC India. Thank you MOD. See you on February 16 in cinemas near you," Pandey wrote.

Set against the backdrop of army, the film features Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee playing the roles of army officers over a storyline that brings to the forefront corruption within the system.

Manoj is happy.

"That's a green light for 'Aiyaary' with no more pitstops along the way! Thank you CBFC India and MOD," he wrote.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh said: "And it's a smooth road ahead to 'Aiyaary'."

It also features Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.

Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) are presenting the movie.

