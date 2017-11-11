Ajay-Priyansha-Bagga win 'Dropout Pvt Ltd'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) After making business pitches, multiple presentations, and solving real-world business problems, Ajay Vishnu from Gurugram, Karmaditya Bagga from Delhi and Priyansha Jain from Jabalpur, emerged winners of the first season of "Dropout Pvt Ltd".

They have become part of a start-up formed on television.

Created by Monozygotic and co-developed by MTV and Monozygotic, the show took the viewers through the process of identifying and transforming 'dropouts' into the ideal start-up team and kick-starting their entrepreneurial journey. The finale aired on MTV on Saturday.

The winners braved 10 other dropouts, excelled gruelling challenges featuring companies like Droom, Pepperfry and Kamasutra, survived being pitted against their own teammates and emerged victorious.

"The concept of the show was unique and we did expect it to connect with a lot of youngsters out there who dare to dream big. I hope this show acts as a propellant for young minds to take a chance. The winners of the show have shown exceptional growth and we wish them luck for their future endeavours," Ferzad Palia, Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said in a statement.

Ajay Vishnu, CEO of the new start-up, said: "Priyansha, Bagga and I, each of us possesses a unique set of talent which together, makes our team a winner. Besides, we also share a great chemistry with each other, which makes work, a lot more fun."

Priyansha Jain said: "Coming so far in the competition was definitely challenging with 13 different entrepreneurial personalities on the show. All hard work and struggle seems worth now."

