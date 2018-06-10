Akasa hopes to be as successful as Neha Kakkar, Monali

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Akasa Singh, best known for singing the foot-tapping number "Kheech meri photo", is riding high on the success of her debut pop single "Thug Ranjha". The former reality show contestant wants her musical journey to be as successful as ex "Indian Idol" participants Neha Kakkar and Monali Thakur's.

Neha and Monali are some of the successful singers who were discovered in a reality show. Now, apart from giving chartbusters, they also judge shows.

Does Akasa, who has participated in music-based reality shows "India's Raw Star" and "The Remix", wish to follow suit?

"I hope so. I do believe that India has got a lot of talent from reality shows. Hopefully, my journey will also be as successful as Neha Kakkar or Monali's," Akasa told IANS.

But she is more or less "done" with participating in reality shows.

"Until something very different comes up or maybe, I will go on the other side. If not judging then maybe anchoring," said the young singer.

As of now, she is basking in the success of her latest release.

"Thug Ranjha" had become the most viewed Indian video worldwide on YouTube when it released in May. This gave a "big boost" to Akasa's career, which started about five years ago.

"It's a pop single which is very different from a film song. It's easy for a Bollywood song to become a hit or viral but it takes a bit more for a pop song. It's (the song doing well) is like I have passed the test. I feel like it has given me an identity. It is huge," said Akasa.

But why a party song?

"The kind of songs that I like to sing are too many. So, it took a while to decide my debut song. We chose something that is easy to dance to but also easy to listen to in a car like while driving around.

"The song is a celebration of heartbreak so, it required to be a fast-paced number. I would have loved to sing maybe a romantic song or a sad slow song but this goes the most with my personality. Since, it was my debut, everybody agreed this would be the best song."

There was a brief period when she feared being typecast.

"I did (get scared of getting typecast) a while ago but thankfully, I have some songs on YouTube like 'Jugni' (which are not dance numbers).

"But I am fine. Even if I have two-three more dance numbers, I wouldn't mind because even my stage performances are known for getting people to dance," said the singer, who also featured in Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin's song "Vente Pa' Ca".

Akasa was also part of singer Mika Singh's band.

"I was a part of the band for four years. I travelled everywhere. I got to sing, perform, travel alone and interact with different audiences when I was just a teenager.

"It gave me an upper hand. Today, I don't feel completely like a newbie. I feel my experience has turned me into a wise performer and person. I have already done big shows for another person. They gave me an extra experience for my own gigs," she said.

--IANS

nn/bg