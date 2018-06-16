Akshay chooses excellent stories to tell: Rana Daggubati

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati has praised actor Akshay Kumar for choosing "excellent stories to tell".

Rana on Friday praised the teaser of Akshay's upcoming film "Gold", which is slated to release on August 15.

"And this I am waiting for! Sir Akshay Kumar, what excellent stories you choose to tell. Always inspiring!" Rana wrote.

The movie is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948.

"Gold" also features Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikita Dutta and Sunny Kaushal in key roles. Directed by Reema Kagti, it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akthar's Excel Entertainment.

Varun Dhawan baffled with Anushka's intelligence

Actor Varun Dhawan says that his co-star Anushka Sharma baffles him with her intelligence and captions.

Varun on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Anushka from the sets of "Sui Dhaaga".

"Anushka Sharma baffles me with her intelligence and her captions. Made in India. Last schedule. We are working very hard," he captioned the image.

In "Sui Dhaaga", Anushka will be seen essaying a self-reliant embroiderer.

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. It is written-directed by "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" helmer Sharat Katariya.

The film is slated to release on September 28.

Aayush gets emotional as he sees himself on big screen

Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with "Loveratri", got emotional after seeing himself on the big screen for the first time.

A day later after the film's teaser was released, Aayush was keen to see himself on the big screen for the first time and decided to visit one of Mumba''s iconic cinema halls, G7 multiplex, also known as Gaiety-Galaxy, accompanied with Warina Hussain (the film's leading lady) and director Abhiraj Minawala.

A source close to Aayush said that he got very emotional when he saw himself. It's a dream and he has worked really hard and for a very long time.

"Loveratri" will release on October 5.

