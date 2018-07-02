Akshay collaborates with Harpic for 'Har Ghar Swachh' mission

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar, a strong supporter of the sanitation movement in India, has joined hands with toilet cleaning brand Harpic to drive the 'Har Ghar Swachh mission.

Harpic announced Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador on Monday. They aim to provide universal access to clean toilets to each and every Indian and emphasise on the importance of maintaining a clean toilet.

The "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha" star said there is a growing need to sensitise people on the need and importance of keeping their toilets clean and hygienic.

"It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Harpic to drive the 'Har Ghar Swachh' mission. We can no longer treat toilets as a stepchild of the home but consider them to be a source of pride and joy, hence I urge people to join me in this mission so that we can ensure a healthier and hygienic life for ourselves and for our families," Akshay said in a statement.

On the announcement, Sukhleen Aneja, Chief Marketing Officer, Marketing Director, South Asia RB Hygiene Home, said: "Professionally and personally, Akshay has been a key influencer to drive the sanitation mission and it's an honour to have him as Harpic's brand advocate to amplify our mission.

"Harpic stands for expertise, trust, reliability and positive social change - Values true to Akshay and thus, the partnership between Harpic and Akshay is a natural extension of these values. With Akshay as the perfect evangelist, Harpic will continue to driving this positive social change."

--IANS

nn/bg