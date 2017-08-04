Akshay Kumar launches 'toilet' anthem

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar, who is surprised by how 54 per cent people in India dont have toilets in their homes, on Friday released a toilet anthem titled "Toilet Ka Jugaad" from his upcoming film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Akshay released the song on Twitter and wrote: "Next stop Agra! Unveiling the Toilet Anthem, 'Toilet Ka Jugaad'!"

The actor will be seen singing the song in the forthcoming episode of popular children's singing dance reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6".

"Do you know that 54 per cent of people living in India do not have a toilet attached in their homes? Hence, I requested the music director to compose a song with this important message," Akshay said.

"The intention to create this song was to make people realise the importance of having toilets in their homes. I want everyone to educate their kids, so that they can grow up and bring this big change," he added.

"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitisation in India and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign. It features Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay and is slated for a release on August 11.

The episode of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6" featuring Akshay will be aired on Saturday on Zee TV.

