'Akshay Kumar one of the best comedic actors'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 50 on Saturday, is one of the best comedic actors India has, says popular photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Akshay will be seen as the Super Judge on the upcoming reality show, "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge". Ratnani will be seen on the set during the shooting of one of the episodes capturing the moods, spirit and portraits of the contestants, mentors and Akshay.

"I am delighted to be a part of a Star TV show. I am also extremely excited because it is with my dear friend Akshay Kumar. I think he is one of the best comedic actors India has, his sense of comic timing is impeccable," Ratnani, also known for coming out with annual calendars that feature popular Bollywood faces, said in a statement.

"We go a long way back and he is like my family. He has a commendable understanding of photography. Our all shoots together since the last two decades have been unique and exemplary. He's a delight to work with every single time and is a very warm person at heart," he added.

Akshay, who once did back-to-back action films, showed his comedy skills in movies like "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala" and "Housefull".

