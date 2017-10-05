Akshay Kumar salutes 'cleaning soldiers' of India

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar has acknowledge the hard work of the sweepers, garbage and sewer cleaners among many others and has called them the country's "cleaning soldiers".

Akshay on Thursday shared a minute-long video on Twitter.

"Salute to these dedicated yet unequipped soldiers," a line in the video read.

The "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" actor captioned the video: "A job well done which we usually forget to acknowledge..serving the country in their own way, my salute to these 'Cleaning Soldiers Of India'."

Akshay will next be seen in "Padman" and "Gold".

Directed by R. Balki, "Padman" is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantha, a man who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. The film is being helmed by R. Balki and also features actresses Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

"Gold", backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti, is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on Independence Day, 2018.

The movie marks the first association between Akshay and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will also introduce actress Mouni Roy into Bollywood.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm