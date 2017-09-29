    Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi start shoot for 'Mirzapur' in Varanasi

    Indo Asian News Service

    Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actors Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi have begun shooting for the web series "Mirzapur" in Varanasi.

    It's a gangster drama that has a rural setting with northern India as its background.

    "It has been a busy year for me and I am pretty happy about it. I am geared up and excited to start shooting with this talented team of Mirzapur," Ali said in a statement.

    The series has been produced by Excel Entertainment.

    Shweta expressed her excitement on working with Ali on the project.

    "I adore Ali. I've known him for a few years now. We met at Prithvi (Theatre) and even did a play together. I was absolutely thrilled when I got to know that he is going to be a part of Mirzapur. I couldn't be happier with the casting of our series," said Shweta.

    All episodes of "Mirzapur", which is being made for Amazon Prime Video, will be shot in Uttar Pradesh.

