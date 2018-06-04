Alia Bhatt to endorse air hostess training institute

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has been announced as the brand ambassador of the air hostess training institute Frankfinn Aviation.

Alia said in a statement: "While preparing for my role in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', I experienced first hand the passion and dedication with which Frankfinn instructors conduct the training programme. It's the perfect platform for youngsters who are looking to build a successful career in the aviation industry."

Frankfinn Aviation provides vocational training to aspirants for jobs of air hostesses, flight stewards, ground hostesses, air ticketing executives in airlines and guest relation executives, front office executives in hotels, travel industry and customer service industries.

K.S. Kohli, Chairman, Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt Ltd said: "We are thrilled about this partnership since we sought a popular personality harbouring similar vision and values as Frankfinn. As India's youth icon, Alia is the perfect fit for our brand - bold and beautiful. She clearly symbolises confidence, poise and passion required to accomplish personal ambitions."

