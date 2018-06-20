Alia's 'Raazi' mints over Rs 200 cr worldwide

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Alia Bhatt-starrer "Raazi" has minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide, announced filmmaker Karan Johar, who has co-produced the film.

Karan shared the news on his Twitter account on Wednesday. "A proud film! Rs 207 crore gross worldwide," Karan tweeted.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial, which minted Rs 32.94 crore in India on its opening weekend, was distributed internationally by Zee Studios International, releasing in 450 screens across 42 countries, read a statement to IANS.

Based on Harinder Sikka's book "Calling Sehmat", the story of "Raazi" revolves around a young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to give inside information about the neighbouring country to protect her own.

Co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

The film was released in India on May 11.

--IANS

ks/nv/him/