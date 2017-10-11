Alisha Abdullah followed her father's footsteps, but carved her own path on the racing track

This woman bike and care races has garnered quite a fan-following for herself, just like her father.

Racing is in her blood. Ever since Alisha Abdullah was a young girl, she would watch her father (RA Abdullah) race on the tracks, swerving and overtaking opponents, only to emerge as the winner. She felt both proud of her father, and excited about what her own future would hold. "My earliest memory," she says, "was watching him win against his fellow competitors. I was observing his techniques and the way he made his twists and turns. Also, I could see a huge fan-following during his time."

Abdullah has garnered quite a fan-following herself, having being declared the first Indian woman to get a podium finish in an international motorsport competition - the 2014 Toyota VIOS cup in Thailand.

Abdullah's fascination with racing translated into practice when she was eight-year-old. She started with go-karting, winning numerous go-karting races by the time she was eleven. And then, at the age of 13, she won the MRF National Go-Karting Championship and the Best Novice Award at national level formula car racing in the open class.

Abdullah later moved on to formula car racing, and came fifth in the JK Tyre National Championship in 2004. In that very year, she shifted gears and began to race bikes. She held on to the bike for a few years, and then switched to cars again.

For about eight years, she focused solely on cars but now she is back to the sport that won her father (a national bike champion) laurels.

"I took a break because I was into cars but now I just want to come back (to bikes) and prove myself. Next season I am participating in both cars and bike races in the national championship," she says.

IT'S not just solo races that Abdullah takes part in. She has a women-only racing team, consisting of 20 members across India. "My team's name is Alisha Abdullah Academy," she adds. "The reason why I started to train girls was because I wanted them to be on top and represent girl power. There are 20 members in my team but due to lack of sponsors, we have had to face lot of issues."

When it comes to challenges on the track, every race is a new one for Abdullah. "For me," she says, "every race is the biggest challenge. It's like a battle on the race track. I stay focus towards my goal and keep my eye on the track."

To keep herself at the top of the game, Abdullah practices "during the race weekend and trains at the gym every day for at least three hours."

Abdullah has a smart and simple parting advise for aspiring racers: "Don't let your ego into the picture when you're on track because it can cause harm to fellow racers. Just focus on your goal and be smart."