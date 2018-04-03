Alluri to perform live at Tallinn Music Week

Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) Indian indie Telugu rock artist Alluri will be performing live at Tallinn Music Week (TMW) in Estonia on Saturday.

The Hyderabad-born artiste will perform his latest single "Naato Vastavaa" alongside his several other singles from his yet to be released album of Telugu rock songs.

TMW is a week-long city festival, contemporary music showcase and music industry conference, held every spring in Tallinn. It is the meeting point for eastern, western and central European music and creative communities, attended by around 35,000 people and 1,000 music industry executives, said a statement.

Alluri is a unique brand of indie rock gaining popularity worldwide as he performs Alluri Live one continent at a time. His growing popularity is attributed to his unique music style.

An international line-up of over 200 artists will unfold in Tallinn's best concert venues. Now working between India, the UK and Italy, Alluri has teamed up with producer/mixer Tommasso Colliva (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Franz Ferdinand, Muse) and Italian musician Massimo Martelotta, from cult acinematic Italo-funk' band Calibro 35, on powerful and unique music sung in Telugu.

--IANS

ms/rb/mr