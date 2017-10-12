Almost 100-year-old flower delivery service launches India website

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Interflora, an almost 100-year-old flower delivery service based out of the US and UK, has launched an India-specific online edition for a country that "has the youngest population in the world" that has "a growing appetite for new experiences".

The pioneer in floral designing since 1923 launched Interflora.in at an event on Wednesday night here.

Currently, Interflora has a presence in major markets such as US, UK, Australia and Europe and select Asian countries. It makes its foray into the Indian market with IGP, one of India's largest gifting companies.

Rhys Hughes - President, Interflora, said: "With almost a 100 year-old legacy, Interflora has maintained fine quality and creativity at its foundation. India has the youngest population in the world with a growing appetite for new experiences.

"It is one of the most exciting international markets for us, being a sound economy, and its increasing preference for branded flowers."

