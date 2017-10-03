Alt-J trio excited to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2018

Pune, Oct 3 (IANS) English trio Alt-J will be performing at the upcoming fifth edition of electronic dance music (EDM) festival Vh1 Supersonic, and they are excited to play for Indian music lovers and relish some 'desi' cuisines.

The three-day fest by LIVE Viacom18 will be held at Laxmi Lawns, Pune from February 9-11 next year. Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Green form the English indie band.

"We are super excited to be going back to India in February 2018 to play Vh1 Supersonic in Pune. We are going to play some new songs as well as some old hits, it's going to be a good mix," they said in a joint statement.

"The food and the fans are the best thing about India and we can't wait to experience that again," they added.

They are famous for their signature blend of layered, folk-inflected dub-pop and alternative rock.

Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head - LIVE Viacom18 and Consumer Products, said: "Our endeavour has always been to give our fans an experience that they can never forget and with Vh1 Supersonic, every year we aim to do just that. Sticking to this promise, we are getting back the very popular Alt-J, yet again, for our super fans."

American electronic music group Major Lazer will be headlining the fest.

Vh1 Supersonic was earlier held in Goa in December every year, and took place in Pune for the first time in February this year. This year, the line-up included big names like Macklemore, Eric Prydz and Zedd.

--IANS

