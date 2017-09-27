Alt-rock band to create 'something fresh, out of the box'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Mumbai-based alternative rock band The Yellow Diary is working on music and visuals to create "something fresh, unique and out of the box".

Global music company Sony Music India has announced an exclusive recording and management deal with The Yellow Diary, a five-member music collective.

"This is a dream collaboration for us. We're working on our music and visuals to create something fresh, unique and out of the box while maintaining the relatable essence of what it all means. We are really thrilled that Sony Music is creatively helping us facilitate the vision we have in our minds," The Yellow Diaries jointly said in a statement.

Rajan Batra, the lead vocalist and lyricist for the band, infuses his melodies with Indian classical music in a contemporary manner.

Himonshu Parikh is on keyboards and is responsible for production, samples and backing vocals. His musical experience adds to the sophistication that helps further fine-tune the lyrics. Being multi-lingual, the lyrics are personal - creating tracks that speak to one's soul.

Vaibhav Pani and Stuart DaCosta bring their magic through guitar and bass respectively.

Adding to this creative crew is Sahil Shah on drums who uses an eclectic blend of jazz and modern drum theory.

Rohan Jha, Head - Sony Music - Pop, said: "We have always believed in discovering and nurturing new talent, which helps us bring new and unique sounds to music aficionados."

