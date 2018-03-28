Always been a cricket enthusiast: Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) Actor Shiva Rajkumar, who has been signed as Star India's official ambassador for the broadcast of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, says he is a cricket enthusiast.

Star India will broadcast IPL's live matches in six languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada.

Star Suvarna Plus will be the destination for the Kannada language broadcast, and Shiva has starred in a TV commercial for it.

The film opens with Shiva Rajkumar striding forward in his trademark style and telling his fans that the VIVO IPL brings the same energy, excitement and entertainment that they have experienced in his films to the cricketing field, as the best players in the world come together on this platform.

"I've always been a cricket enthusiast and enjoyed playing and watching cricket right from my childhood. VIVO IPL has been one of the tournaments I look forward to every year. I'm excited about my association with Star India for event and I am looking forward to enjoying the best of cricketing action for the first time in my mother tongue," Shiva said in a statement.

The eleventh edition of the IPL will begin on April 7.

