Always loved working with new singers, composers: Mohit Suri

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri says he has always loved working with new singers, songwriters and composers.

Suri is currently promoting indie artistes through VYRL Originals, which is EMI Music India's music property and is led by the director.

VYRL Originals released their third track "Heer" by Ved Sharma on Friday. The song is a contemporary love ballad composed, sung and written by him.

"Our intent was to go far and wide and hunt for artistes who are incredibly talented and provide them with this platform we have created for independent musicians. I've always loved working with new singers, songwriters and composers and I'm so glad that we discovered a talented artiste like Ved from a small town in India for this project," Suri said in a statement.

Ved hails from Dabra in Madhya Pradesh. His foray into the entertainment world began at the age of 16 as a radio jockey and a voice-over artiste for a local radio station.

--IANS

