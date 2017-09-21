Amazon Prime Video comes out with six comedy series

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Comedians Anuvab Pal, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sumukhi Suresh, Varun Thakur, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan have come on board for new comedy series for Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by OML (Only Much Louder), the new comedy series will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video till February 2018, read a statement.

"Customers have told us how much they enjoyed Stand-Up Comedy Specials on Prime Video and we have been the leaders in defining this space for local stand-up comedy. So, we're now set to launch a brand new comedy offering, created by some of the same comedians," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India.

The brand new comedy series, include: "Going Viral Private Limited" created by Pal, "Lakhon Mein Ek" created by Rath, "P.G." (working title) created by Suresh, "Shaitaan Haveli" created by Thakur, "Die Trying" created by Sebastian, "Making of Sakht Launda" (working title) created by Khan.

Ajay Nair, Chief Operating Officer, Only Much Louder, said: "We are excited to work with some of the best comedy creators in the country to produce these shows. This is the first time they are creating multi-episode long form series."

--IANS

sug/ks/bg