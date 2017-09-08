America Ferrera can't choose between acting, directing

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) "Ugly Betty" star America Ferrera says she can't choose between acting, directing and production as she enjoys all of them.

"I don't have a favourite. I enjoy all of them and they different kinds of job," Ferrera told IANS over phone from Los Angeles.

"I feel lucky that I don't have to choose. I am doing all three of them and enjoying them very much," she added.

Ferrera made her big screen debut at the age of 17 with "Real Women Have Curves" in 2002, and got into national spotlight for her powerful performance.

She is known for projects like "Touched by an Angel", "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants", "Our Family Wedding", "The Good Wife" and "How to Train Your Dragon 2". But she won hearts as a simpleton Betty Suarez in "Ugly Betty", which ran from 2006 to 2010. She is currently busy with TV show "Superstore", which airs in India on Comedy Central.

She produces "Superstore" as well and directed an episode for the show, which follows the lives of different individuals working in the store.

