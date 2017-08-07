Amit Aggarwal adds touch of Monaco to collection for LFW

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Drawing inspiration from the art and heritage of picturesque

wedding destination Monaco, couture designer Amit Aggarwal has come up with a new collection titled "Monaco from the heart of Kashi".

To be showcased at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017, Aggarwal's collection will be seeing a beautiful blend of Indian elements with the art and heritage of the international wedding destination.

The bridal range will be showcased on August 18 at the St Regis here. The four-day gala will be held August 16 to 20.

"I am delighted to partner with Monaco Tourism for our Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 showcase. The collection that started its roots in Monaco is interpreted by use of discarded vintage Banarasi saris that have a history but have lost their purpose; in a hope to find them a new life and a new home," Aggarwal said in a statement.

His transit to the land of Monaco inspired him to draw connections to his home country in terms of art, culture and craftsmanship.

According to the statement, the interior architecture of the Prince's Palace of Monaco and the Opera De Monte Carlo, the motifs, carvings and drapery reminded him of the brocades from Banaras back in India and his treatment to those that he was already working on.

The details on the glass panels, the tapestry, the gilded panels and their art nouveau patterns formed a motif language which blended with the weaves of Banarasi brocades.

He has picked up vintage Banaras brocade saris procured from all over India for the line. The vintage weaves have been restored using his signature techniques of industrial pleating and latticing with recycled polymer strips and have been further reworked with contemporary zardozi embroidery both with metal and fibers, hand pleated tape embroideries and detailed thread work mixed with industrial yarns.

Aggarwal has brought his vision alive with hues of amber, sapphires, ruby, jade and black diamond with touch of gold and silver.

"The style and opulence that his collection features are truly synonymous with, the fashion extravagance that destination Monaco is bestowed with, as well as, in-line with the magnificent celebrations and weddings, it offers," Rajeev Nangia, India Director, Monaco Government Tourist Bureau, said.

Organiser Jaspreet Chandok, Head-Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd, also said that he is "proud to partner with Monaco Tourism for a third time in a row".

