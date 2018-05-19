Amitabh awarded for being bridge builder between India, Europe

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been feted by Tomasz Kozlowski, the European Union Ambassador to India, for bring a bridge builder between India and Europe.

Amitabh on Friday night tweeted a series of photographs of himself and Kozlowski. He captioned it: "Thanks to European Union Ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski... For bestowing a prestigious award on me from the European Union for being a bridge builder between India and Europe."

Kozlowski thanked Amitabh and said that his contribution towards the ties between both the countries are unique.

"Thank you Amitabh Bachchan for celebrating with us Europe Day and European Year of Cultural Heritage. Your artistic accomplishments and contributions to Europe-India cultural ties are unique. You bring Indian culture closer to European film lovers. We honour you for that!" he tweeted.

On the acting front, Amitabh will soon be seen in "Thugs Of Hindostan". The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm