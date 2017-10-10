Amitabh Bachchan to endorse suiting brand

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) GBTL Ltd. (formerly known as Grasim Bhiwani Textile Limited) has roped in megastar Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador.

GBTL Ltd. has a strong presence in manufacturing of Polyester Viscose and Polyester Wool fabric which caters to the domestic as well as the international market under the brand name GBTL - Grasim.

"We are privileged to have Amitabh Bachchan as our brand ambassador. His vibrant persona, legacy and pan-India appeal makes him the perfect fit for brand GBTL - Grasim. It is the most recognized suiting brand in India and by roping in Mr. Bachchan the company has demonstrated its intent to take the brand to a supreme level," S Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director of GBTL Ltd., said in a statement.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, a day before Amitabh's 75th birthday on Wednesday.

--IANS

nn/bg