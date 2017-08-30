Amitabh Bachchan to join Salman Khan in Remo D'Souza's Race 3?

Buzz has it that Amitabh Bachchan will share screen space with Salman Khan in Race 3.

The third instalment of Race is making more noise than any of the previous films in the franchise. This time Abbas Mustan have stepped down to make way for Remo D'Souza to take over the reigns of Race 3. And the filmmaker has managed a casting coup of sorts by getting Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together in his film.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Big B has been approached for the film, and if things go as planned, Khan and Bachchan will be seen together after a gap of almost 9 years.

A source was d as telling the website, "Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for Salman Khan's Race 3. And it seems that Big B is pretty thrilled and has no apprehensions working with Salman."

Remo, who has helmed films like ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt, is making his entry into the thriller genre with Race 3. The film will also see Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady.

If reports are to be believed, the film is set to go on floors this October.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to work with Remo D'Souza in Race 3?

ALSO READ: Jacqueline confirms working with Salman Khan in Race 3