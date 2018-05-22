Amitabh, Shweta travel in auto-rickshaw for 'work'

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda took an auto-rickshaw ride to go for work.

"I travel today for the work in the greatly in demand and preferred mode of travel, the auto, the auto rickshaw... The auto, the rick -- call it what you may," Big B wrote on his blog.

"How on earth did this word rickshaw develop in India or where the British may have invented it in their Colonial occupation, but the facts are pretty close there is debate on its origin and Japan, UK, USA seem to be the forerunners of this invention

"Mr GoolgeLoyd the master of all information claims it to have been invented from the Japanese word -- jinrikisha," he added.

Amitabh also shared a few photographs of himself and his daughter in the auto-rickshaw. In one image, he is seen sitting next to his daughter, who is seen wearing a yellow salwaar kameez.

In another photograph, he is seen holding a walking stick and speaking to the driver.

"And the ever smiling driver cum owner, Shareek, is asked by me what he earns in a day Rs 1500 - 1800, he smilingly informs, when used for shoots a lot more at times Rs 5000," he wrote.

The 75-year-old actor also said that he feels helpless.

"I admire this India. I admire this world. I feel helpless and withdrawn. I am in gifted birth. I am in blessed existence not all are. So give, give to redeem to needed. Just give and not ask where whom when and why. Just," he added.

On the film front, the actor will next be seen in "Thugs Of Hindostan" along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif.

--IANS

dc/sug/bg