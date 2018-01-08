Anamika Khanna to close LFW Summer-Resort 2018 edition

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Anamika Khanna has been announced as the grand finale designer of Summer-Resort 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). The designer, who is known for her rich craftsmanship that blends Indian colours with global contours, is going to reinvent nude with her finale collection.

The Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale promises to bring together the best of Khanna's contemporary designs interspersed with the diverse nude palette that Lakmé will be introducing this season, a statement said.

Seeped in the heritage of craft and texture, her collection will take an extremely modern approach to unorthodox fashion.Alongside the breath-taking ensembles, Khanna will also work with the Lakmé makeup experts to create looks that promise to redefine nude trends across the country.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be back at the Lakmé finale- a platform that gives us the opportunity to push boundaries and reinvent "diversity". The nude makeup trend has been the talk of the town for a while but to see it through Lakmé's eyes is very different.

"It's about identifying every Indian woman's nude palette. Our finale collection is finetuned to be in perfect symmetry with the season's statement, and we hope to showcase how much variety nudes can bring when done right," said Khanna

Talking about the association Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation at Lakmé said, "Lakmé has always designed shades that suit the Indian woman. As our consumers played back their struggle with a pale international nude pallete, we felt the time was right to introduce a richer Indian nude shade palette. Building on the diversity across India, we are excited to collaborate with Anamika to represent personal style at its best, as we reinvent the concept of nudes."

