Ananya Birla dedicates single to friendship

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Singer Ananya Birla says her single "Circles" is a dedication to friendship, and she is excited to share it with the world.

After "Meant to be" and "Hold on", Ananya released her fourth single "Circles" last week. She has written the song with Tom Mann. The song is produced by Anders Froen aka Mood Melodies.

"'Circles' is a song I wrote for my best friend. I wanted to take the time out to say thank you to the one person who has been with me through all the ups and down," Ananya said in a statement to IANS.

"It is easy to forget that you would not be able to get through life without your best friend. I went into the studio that day and I just knew exactly what I wanted to say; it was surreal the way it clicked and before I knew it we had 'Circles'."

"Circles" has been released worldwide on Universal Music Group with the support of label Island Records.

Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, Universal Music Group, India and South Asia, said: " After two massive Platinum certified hits in the local market, we are extremely thrilled to present 'Circles', Ananya's next single which is a coming together of us with the legendary Island Records (UK) to work it for the world.

"I have no doubt that this is the starting point of something special where as Indian Repertoire owners we now have the power to truly give our artists a chance to shine in the global music scene."

