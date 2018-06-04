Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' gets India release date

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bryan Cranston's "Isle of Dogs" will release in India on July 6.

Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs" will be released in theaters across India by Fox Star Studios through specialty distribution company Runaway-Luminosity, read a statement to IANS.

"Isle of Dogs" is an animated stop motion comedy film that is set on an island in Japan built entirely from trash outside a city run by a tyrannical mayor. It's a story that is nuanced and deeply political. As the title suggests the film revolves around a pack of dogs who are exiled to this island when a canine flu spreads in Japan.

The film is led by an all-star voice cast that includes Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Liev Shreiber.

