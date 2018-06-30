Angad Bedi had fun working with Diljit, Taapsee

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi says he had fun shooting "Soorma" with Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, adding that they complement each other.

"Taapsee and I share great comfort level with each other and also with Diljit. He is a great superstar and we three as an actor complement each other on our energies and we had a great time shooting it," Angad said in a statement to IANS.

"Soorma" is a biographical film based on the life of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. Angad plays Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of Sandeep essayed by Diljit.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films. It is scheduled to release on July 13, 2018.

Angad is also seen dancing with Diljit and Taapsee in the song "Good man di laaltain".

Talking about the experience of shooting the song, he said: "The experience was really good. It is my first dance onscreen. At one sequence, I am supposed to dance with my onscreen wife and Taapsee to dance with Diljit. We get so involved in the song that we forgot that we have to dance with our co-partners. She and I take it up on us and were dancing non-stop even when it was called cut.

"We went on dancing to the song because the music was still playing in the background. There are lot of dance steps which are not even choreographed."

--IANS

sug/vm