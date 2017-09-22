Angad Bedi wraps up Abu Dhabi shoot for 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi has wrapped up his schedule for the upcoming superstar Salman Khan starrer "Tiger Zinda Hai" in Abu Dhabi.

Angad on Thursday shared a photograph Twitter from the film's set.

"Finally! It's a wrap on 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Salman Khan bhai, Ali Abbas Zafar sir thank you for putting faith in me. Respect," Angad tweeted.

Angad, who is a new addition to the franchise, will be seen playing an agent in the film.

The actor says he will miss the film's set and unit.

"Been a real pleasure to work under the guidance of Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. It's been real. The love and affection I have got from Salman Bhai and the moments spent with him I shall cherish for a lifetime," Angad said in a statement.

Sources reveal that as and when he is back he will start his prep work for his next where he plays a hockey player and will reunite with his "Pink" co-star Taapsee Pannu.

--IANS

dc/vm