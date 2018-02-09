Anil Kapoor gives garbage management lesson

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has urged citizens to segregate dry and wet garbage at home for better garbage management.

"Recycle your dry garbage and make a compost out of the wet one," Anil has said in a video posted to his Twitter page.

"Glad to be a part of this global initiative. Come, let's walk towards a better and a clean India. Join the Swachh Bharat Mission today. My Clean India. Swachh Bharat. Swachh Survekshan 2018," he wrote.

The Swachh Survekshan is a ranking survey. The objective of the survey is to encourage large scale citizen participation and create awareness amongst all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities a better place to live in.

The survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens, towards creating cleaner cities.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg