Anjali Patil won't be in India for 'Kaala' release

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil says she is busy working on her own film's script and won't be in India when her forthcoming movie "Kaala" releases in June.

The Rajinikanth-starrer was originally scheduled to release on April 27, but the film's producer Dhanush later announced that the superstar's film will hit the screens on June 7.

"I am working on my own script. It never really affected me (change in release date of her film) even before because I always went on with what I always wanted to do. I will be travelling for the next six months for the location recce of my film and I will go on with my personal plans. June 7, I won't be in India. I will be in Cambodia," Anjali told IANS.

On the film, the actress she said: "When I did 'Kaala' in Tamil, I had a new introduction to Tamil Nadu and its language, culture and food."

She is currently being flooded with appreciation from her fans for her work in Eros Now's first original film "Meri Nimmo", which released digitally on April 27.

--IANS

