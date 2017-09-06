Ankit Raj open to reality shows

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) "Ishqbaaaz" actor Ankit Raj says that he would like to participate in reality shows like "Fear Factor" and "Survivor".

Asked if he would like to do reality shows, Ankit said in a statement: "Yes to shows like 'Fear Factor', 'Survivor', 'The Amazing Race' and 'India's Next Top Model' as I love adventure, and I am into fitness."

The "Karle Pyaar Karle" actor is currently shooting for a movie with Saregama.

"I have also completed shooting for a horror film, which is Kashmera Shah's directorial," he said.

Comparing between films and TV shows, he said: "While doing movies, as an actor, you are given the liberty to play around with your role. You are allowed to improvise."

"With serials, an actor has to be quick with his lines and there are limited movements allowed in the process," added the former model.

What about his inspirations?

"As a school-going kid, when I thought of modelling, I just aspired to become like John Abraham. I considered him as my role model. After walking at various fashion weeks, I realised that it was time to move forward and pursue an acting career.

"Now, I really get inspired by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His journey is incredible. He makes me realise the kind of fire I have inside me and the urge to never surrender."

--IANS

